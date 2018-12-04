Uyghur militant commander killed in Syria's Latakia: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Uyghur militant commander was recently gunned down in front of his home in the northeastern countryside of Latakia, opposition activists reported via social media, Al-Masdar News says.

According to the reports, the Uyghur commander of the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front was leaving his home in northeast Latakia, when unknown assailants opened fire and killed him on Monday.

The commander was identified as Abu ‘Abdel-Qader Uyghori; he had previously served on several fronts in northwestern Syria prior to his death this week.

No group has claimed responsibility for his assassination.

Some opposition activists have accused Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham of killing the commander, while others accuse Syrian Arab Army (SAA) spies in the area.