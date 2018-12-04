// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Uyghur militant commander killed in Syria's Latakia: report

Uyghur militant commander killed in Syria's Latakia: report
December 4, 2018 - 13:33 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Uyghur militant commander was recently gunned down in front of his home in the northeastern countryside of Latakia, opposition activists reported via social media, Al-Masdar News says.

According to the reports, the Uyghur commander of the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front was leaving his home in northeast Latakia, when unknown assailants opened fire and killed him on Monday.

The commander was identified as Abu ‘Abdel-Qader Uyghori; he had previously served on several fronts in northwestern Syria prior to his death this week.

No group has claimed responsibility for his assassination.

Some opposition activists have accused Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham of killing the commander, while others accuse Syrian Arab Army (SAA) spies in the area.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Uyghur jihadist commander killed in northwest Syria
 Top stories
Turkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian GenocideTurkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian Genocide
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Teen obesity linked with increased risk of pancreatic cancer: research
Putin asked to walk through metal detector in Singapore
2,000-year-old ship graffiti discovered in desert in Israel
Thailand moves closer to legalizing marijuana
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Ian Wright offers honest opinion about Henrikh Mkhitaryan English former professional footballer Ian Wright has given his honest opinion on midfield duo Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil
Kremlin: CSTO summit bushed back at Armenia's request The summit of leaders of member countries of the CSTO, scheduled for December 6, Yuri Ushakov told reporters.
EU, Armenia foreign policy chiefs meet in Brussels The two discussed the upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia, which will take place on December 9.
OSCE Mission monitors ceasefire on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line The OSCE Mission on Tuesday, December 4 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact.