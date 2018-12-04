Armenia: Defense Ministry refutes missing Su-25 found in gorge

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Defense Ministry has refuted media publications suggesting the Su-25 aircraft that went missing earlier on Tuesday, December 4, has been found.

The jet aircraft of the Armenian Armed Forces lost contact with ground officials after taking off from the airport in Gyumri.

Some local news outlets reported that the plane had allegedly been found in a gorge near the village of Bardzrashen.

In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan refuted the reports.

According to a statement from the Defense Ministry, the plane was carrying out a training flight.

Hovhannisyan confirmed earlier that two crew members were on board the aircraft.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway.