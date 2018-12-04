Armenia: Defense Ministry refutes missing Su-25 found in gorge
December 4, 2018 - 13:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Defense Ministry has refuted media publications suggesting the Su-25 aircraft that went missing earlier on Tuesday, December 4, has been found.
The jet aircraft of the Armenian Armed Forces lost contact with ground officials after taking off from the airport in Gyumri.
Some local news outlets reported that the plane had allegedly been found in a gorge near the village of Bardzrashen.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan refuted the reports.
According to a statement from the Defense Ministry, the plane was carrying out a training flight.
Hovhannisyan confirmed earlier that two crew members were on board the aircraft.
Search and rescue operations are currently underway.
Top stories
Yerevan is "charming with wide, leafy boulevards lined with cafés and wine bars dishing up hearty cuisine and local varietals."
President of Armenia, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fund Armen Sarkissian visited the office of the Fund on the eve of the event.
The video sheds light on the history of Armenia as the world’s first country to officially adopt Christianity as a state religion.
RSF has placed Armenia 80th out of 180 countries - down by 1 notch from the previous report - in its latest world rankings for press freedom.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Ian Wright offers honest opinion about Henrikh Mkhitaryan English former professional footballer Ian Wright has given his honest opinion on midfield duo Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil
New cancer test turns out to be a ‘lifesaver’ John White, a retired North Attleborough bioengineer, was diagnosed in early 2015 with aggressive prostate cancer.
Kremlin: CSTO summit bushed back at Armenia's request The summit of leaders of member countries of the CSTO, scheduled for December 6, Yuri Ushakov told reporters.
EU, Armenia foreign policy chiefs meet in Brussels The two discussed the upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia, which will take place on December 9.