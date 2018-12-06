Arsenal aim to be in the top four, says Mkhitaryan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal aim to be in the top four, Armenian mdfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan said after the Gunners' 2:2 draw against Manchester United on Wednesday, December 5.

Mkhitaryan said Arsenal's desire and commitment saw them through to the final whistle at Old Trafford, earning a point from a highly competitive encounter against Manchester United.

The former United midfielder was disappointed that the Gunners were unable to return from the north west with all three points after twice taking the lead, but said the team refused to buckle at the end, despite the physical exertions of Sunday's north London derby victory.

"There is a lot of frustration because we should have won today," he told Arsenal Media after the game. "I think we deserved to win but we drew. We were trying to score the third goal but unfortunately we couldn’t.

"Even if you have tired legs, the most important thing is to be fresh in the brain, in the mind. If you force yourself, if you push yourself to get to the end, then you will do that. You don’t have to listen to your legs, even if they are heavy or it’s hard to play. You have to do the maximum."

Arsenal held on to make it 20 games unbeaten in all competitions, a run stretching back to August, but that was small consolation for the Armenian at full-time.

"Maybe that’s the positive to take from tonight, maybe it’s not. Everyone wanted to win today, especially at Old Trafford. We know that it’s always hard to win here. At the end of the day, we’re also happy to get this point and try to win the next games. We want to be in the top four, so it’s very important to win every game."