Nearly 80 Islamic State militants, SDF fighters killed in Deir ez-Zor
December 7, 2018 - 14:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Dozens of fighters from the Islamic State group and U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been killed in and around the key town of Hajin in southeast Deir ez-Zor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Friday, December 7 morning, Al-Masdar News says.
According to the SOHR report, approximately 80 fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State have been killed over the last four days at the Hajin front.
Of the nearly 80 fighters killed in the last four days, at least 25 were killed as a result of Thursday's clashes in the northern districts of Hajin.
The death toll will likely double in the coming days as the battle reaches the town-center of Hajin.
Top stories
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Partner news
Latest news
Stamp dedicated to Spitak earthquake cancelled in Gyumri A postage stamp dedicated to the earthquake of Spitak was cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC.
Official: Azeri President, acting Armenian PM converse in Russia President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has had a conversation with the acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Kremlin: Issue of new CSTO chief remains unresolved Peskov's comments came after Lukashenko declared that the position will be filled in by a representative of Belarus.
Black women with breast cancer have worse outcomes than white women Of the 9,719 breast cancer patients able to be evaluated, 8,189 (84 percent) were white, 693 (7 percent) were black.