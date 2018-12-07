// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Nearly 80 Islamic State militants, SDF fighters killed in Deir ez-Zor

Nearly 80 Islamic State militants, SDF fighters killed in Deir ez-Zor
December 7, 2018 - 14:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Dozens of fighters from the Islamic State group and U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been killed in and around the key town of Hajin in southeast Deir ez-Zor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Friday, December 7 morning, Al-Masdar News says.

According to the SOHR report, approximately 80 fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State have been killed over the last four days at the Hajin front.

Of the nearly 80 fighters killed in the last four days, at least 25 were killed as a result of Thursday's clashes in the northern districts of Hajin.

The death toll will likely double in the coming days as the battle reaches the town-center of Hajin.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Nearly 80 Daesh, SDF fighters killed in southeast Deir Ezzor
 Top stories
Turkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian GenocideTurkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian Genocide
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Putin asked to walk through metal detector in Singapore
Thailand moves closer to legalizing marijuana
Newly discovered part of brain could be part of what makes you unique
Yandex voice assistant: Azerbaijan was created on Armenians' land
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Stamp dedicated to Spitak earthquake cancelled in Gyumri A postage stamp dedicated to the earthquake of Spitak was cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC.
Official: Azeri President, acting Armenian PM converse in Russia President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has had a conversation with the acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Kremlin: Issue of new CSTO chief remains unresolved Peskov's comments came after Lukashenko declared that the position will be filled in by a representative of Belarus.
Black women with breast cancer have worse outcomes than white women Of the 9,719 breast cancer patients able to be evaluated, 8,189 (84 percent) were white, 693 (7 percent) were black.