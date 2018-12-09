// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

First Armenian President Levon Ter-Petrosyan votes “for peace”

December 9, 2018 - 17:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - First Armenian President Levon Ter-Petrosyan voted “for peace” in elections to the National Assembly on Sunday, December 9.

When asked how he would assess the results of the velvet revolution and the activity of acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Ter-Petrosyan refused to answer, saying that any response would be considered propaganda, which is a violation of the law.

Pashinyan swept to power in May after months of peaceful protests and a civil disobedience campaign as tens of thousands of people took to the streets across the country demanding the resignation of former authorities.

Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian and ex-President Serzh Sargsyan have also cast their ballots in Yerevan.

