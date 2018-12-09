Iraq says relations with Iran not under influence of others
December 9, 2018 - 17:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi said relations with Iran are within the framework of the national interests of the two countries and are not affected by the will and pressure of others, iNRA reports.
In his meeting with Hassan Danaiefar adviser to First Vice- President of Iran and the Chief of the Headquarters for Economic Relations with Iraq and Syria, and Iraj Masjedi Ambassador of the Islamic Republic in Baghdad, Abdul-Mahdi stated, 'Iraq is a sovereign country and attaches importance for its foreign relations, especially economic relations with Iran on the basis of its national interests and is not affected by the will and pressure of others.'
The Iraqi Prime Minister reiterated his position on the unilateral the US sanctions against the Iranian people, emphasizing that the Iranian and Iraqi economy had been linked together.
Danaiefar also called for increasing the number of border crossings between the two countries, developing Iranian commodity exports to Iraq and implementing Shalamcheh-Basra railway project.
He also praised the positive positions of the Iraqi government and the Iraqi people, especially Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi toward the Islamic Republic of Iran.
