SDF troops score advance against Islamic State near Iraqi border

December 10, 2018 - 12:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) scored an important advance against the Islamic State in the southeastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor on Sunday, December 9, Al-Masdar News reports.

Backed by U.S. airstrikes, the Syrian Democratic Forces began their attack on Sunday by storming the Islamic State’s positions near the town of Baghouz Fouqani.

According to activists from the Syrian Democratic Forces, their troops managed overrun the Islamic State’s positions near Baghouz Fouqani, forcing them to retreat back towards the aforementioned town.

Bagouz Fouqani was retaken by the Islamic State during their large-scale counter-offensive against the Syrian Democratic Forces last month.

Since they retook Baghouz Fouqani, the Islamic State has found themselves under a heavy attack by the Syrian Democratic Forces in the key town of Hajin.

For the Syrian Democratic Forces, retaking Baghouz Fouqani is an imperative military endeavor as it will allow them to secure the Iraqi border near the key city of Albukamal.

Albukamal is currently under the control of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA); however, as long as the Islamic State maintains a presence at Baghouz Fouqani, they will be able to attack the government troops from the latter town.

