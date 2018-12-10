UN chief marks 70th anniversary of Genocide Convention
December 10, 2018 - 17:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has issued a message on the 70th Anniversary of Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide/International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of Prevention of This Crime
"In the aftermath of the Holocaust and Second World War, the world came together and adopted a convention to prevent genocide and punish those who commit this heinous crime," the Seretary General said.
"Seventy years later, the prevention of genocide remains a cardinal task for our time.
"That is why I launched an appeal for every country to ratify the Genocide Convention.
"I urge the 45 remaining States to do so without delay.
"And I call on all states to translate the Convention’s words into action to prevent massive human suffering and advance accountability.
"At a time of rising anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim bigotry and other forms of hatred, racism and xenophobia, let us reaffirm our commitment to upholding the equality and dignity of all."
