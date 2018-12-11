Syrian Army unleashes major attack against Islamic State in Deir ez-Zor

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army unleashed a powerful attack against the Islamic State forces in southeast Deir ez-Zor this morning, Al-Masdar News cited a source as saying.

According to the military source, the Syrian Arab Army fired several surface-to-surface missiles towards the Islamic State’s positions near the town of Baghouz Al-Fouqani in the southeastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor.

The military source said that several of their surface-to-surface missiles scored direct hits on the Islamic State’s positions, causing loud explosions that could be heard across the Euphrates River.

The powerful assault by the Syrian Arab Army on Tuesday, December 11 morning comes in response to the Islamic State’s missile strike on a military bus that was carrying several soldiers along the Iraqi border.

As a result of the Islamic State missile attack near the border-city of Albukamal, a large number of Syrian Arab Army soldiers were killed or wounded.

Over the last 48 hours, the Islamic State has launched several rockets and artillery shells towards the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the Albukamal countryside.