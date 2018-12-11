Syrian Army unleashes major attack against Islamic State in Deir ez-Zor
December 11, 2018 - 11:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army unleashed a powerful attack against the Islamic State forces in southeast Deir ez-Zor this morning, Al-Masdar News cited a source as saying.
According to the military source, the Syrian Arab Army fired several surface-to-surface missiles towards the Islamic State’s positions near the town of Baghouz Al-Fouqani in the southeastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor.
The military source said that several of their surface-to-surface missiles scored direct hits on the Islamic State’s positions, causing loud explosions that could be heard across the Euphrates River.
The powerful assault by the Syrian Arab Army on Tuesday, December 11 morning comes in response to the Islamic State’s missile strike on a military bus that was carrying several soldiers along the Iraqi border.
As a result of the Islamic State missile attack near the border-city of Albukamal, a large number of Syrian Arab Army soldiers were killed or wounded.
Over the last 48 hours, the Islamic State has launched several rockets and artillery shells towards the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the Albukamal countryside.
Top stories
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Partner news
Latest news
Sarkissian to attend Zarubishvili's swearing-in ceremony According to information provided by the President's office, the ceremony will take place in the town of Telavi.
Rouhani: U.S. failed to promote economic chaos in Iran "The government is trying to continue with the stable conditions created in economic sector," Rouhani said.
Iran confirms ‘important test’ of ballistic missile Iranian officials confirmed Tuesday, December 11 that Tehran carried out a ballistic missile test earlier this month.
Russian soldier suspected of killing woman detained in Armenia A serviceman of the 102nd Russian base was detained on suspicion of causing death by negligence to a woman.