Rouhani: U.S. failed to promote economic chaos in Iran

PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. expected economic chaos in Iran after the Nov 4 re-imposition of sanctions against the country, but the Iranian people and economic operators in the country confounded Washington’s expectations, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, Dec 11, according to IRNA.

"The government is trying to continue with the stable conditions created in economic sector," Rouhani said after a meeting in Tehran with participation of heads of three branches of power.

U.S. President Donald Trump reinstated nuclear sanctions on Tehran on November 5 and imposed as he claimed the “highest level” of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.

“Economic tranquility” in the country is tangible, and it has been promoted after November 5, the president said.

Rouhani stressed that Iran witnessed 13 percent increase in its exports during the past Iranian calendar year, which started on March 21, 2018.