Sarkissian to attend Zarubishvili's swearing-in ceremony

December 11, 2018 - 18:08 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - An official delegation headed by President Armen Sarkissian will participate at the oath taking ceremony of the President-elect of Georgia Salome Zarubishvili on Sunday December 16

According to information provided by the President's office, the ceremony will take place in the town of Telavi.

Zurabishvili won Georgia's presidential election, becoming the first woman to hold the office, the BBC reports. The French-born ex-diplomat had 59% of the vote with rival Grigol Vashadze on 40%.

Both Sarkissian and acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages to Zurabishvili on her victory in elections.

“I am confident that through our joint efforts, the Armenian-Georgian friendly and warm relations will continue to develop and grow in all areas, registering new dynamics for elevating the cooperation between the two nations to a qualitatively new level,” Sarkissian said back then.

