SDF troops capture half of IS' stronghold in southeast Deir ez-Zor

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) scored a big advance in the key town of Hajin, yesterday, after seizing several points from the Islamic State group, Al-Masdar News says.

Backed by U.S. Coalition airstrikes, the Syrian Democratic Forces managed to capture the strategic Hajin hospital after a fierce battle with the Islamic State militants inside the town in Deir ez-Zor Governorate.

As a result of the advance, the Syrian Democratic Forces now find themselves in control of at least half of Hajin, leaving only the southern half of the town still occupied by the Islamic State militant group.

The battle for Hajin has not been easy for the Syrian Democratic Forces; however, with help from the U.S. Coalition, they have been able to overpower the Islamic State defenses at the northern part of the town.

Another major boost for the Syrian Democratic Forces is the new U.S. observation posts in northern Syria that have forced the Turkish military to halt their potential invasion of Kobane (var. ‘Ayn Al-Arab), Tal Abyad, and Ras Al-‘Ayn.

Thanks to the U.S. observation posts, the SDF can concentrate on the battle of Hajin and the last remaining towns under the Islamic State’s control.