Survey gives out details about Armenians’ Pornhub preferences
December 12, 2018 - 13:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The 2018 Pornhub Year in Review, the annual survey by the porn website is out now to reveal a lot of interesting information on porn viewing across the world, including Armenia.
Pretty much last year, the ‘Lesbian’ category was the most popular among Armenians in 2018 too, based on the site’s search analysis.
Interestingly, women in Armenia still proportionately view the Lesbian category as much as men did this year.
Furthermore, reality TV star Kim Kardashian lost the title of the most searched celebrity to Stormy Daniels, who was involved in a legal dispute with U.S. President Donald Trump over an affair she says she had with Trump in 2006.
