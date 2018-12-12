U.S. House passes Ukraine Holodomor resolution
December 12, 2018 - 15:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. House of Representatives has unanimously passed a resolution recognizing the Holodomor in Ukraine in 1932-1933 as genocide against the Ukrainian people, UNIAN reports.
"Thus, both chambers of the U.S. Congress have passed the decision recognizing the Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people," Ukraine's Embassy in the United States said on Facebook on Tuesday, December 11.
"In particular, the resolution of the document includes the recognition of the findings of the U.S. Commission on the Ukraine Famine (of April 22, 1988) that 'Joseph Stalin and those around him committed genocide against the Ukrainians in 1932-1933,'" the Embassy said.
"Like a similar resolution passed by the Senate on October 3, 2018, this document also condemns the systematic violations of human rights, including the freedom of self-determination and freedom of speech, of the Ukrainian people by the Soviet government."
More than thirty members from the Democratic and Republican Parties acted as co-authors of the resolution. The document was introduced on June 8, 2018.
