FSA fighters attempt to ambush Syrian army near demilitarized zone

PanARMENIAN.Net - The fighters of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) attempted to sneak up on a group of Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers and ambush their positions near the Idlib demilitarized zone last night, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a military communique, a group from the Jaysh Al-Izza faction of the Free Syrian Army moved towards a Syrian Arab Army post just outside the small town of Zalin.

The Syrian army soldiers at the post spotted the Jaysh Al-Izza fighters before they could reach their positions; they would then open fire on the militants and a fierce firefight would ensue.

The Syrian military said that they foiled the rebel plans and killed a couple of their fighters before they would retreat back towards the large town of Al-Latamnah ear the Hama-Idlib axis.