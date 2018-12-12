FSA fighters attempt to ambush Syrian army near demilitarized zone
December 12, 2018 - 15:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The fighters of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) attempted to sneak up on a group of Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers and ambush their positions near the Idlib demilitarized zone last night, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a military communique, a group from the Jaysh Al-Izza faction of the Free Syrian Army moved towards a Syrian Arab Army post just outside the small town of Zalin.
The Syrian army soldiers at the post spotted the Jaysh Al-Izza fighters before they could reach their positions; they would then open fire on the militants and a fierce firefight would ensue.
The Syrian military said that they foiled the rebel plans and killed a couple of their fighters before they would retreat back towards the large town of Al-Latamnah ear the Hama-Idlib axis.
Top stories
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Partner news
Latest news
Family in rural Armenia celebrates long-awaited housewarming The Atoyan family in Zarinja was one of the first to be included in the housing program in the current year.
Ameriabank inaugurates new branch in Yerevan’s Nor Nork district The winners of the a “Who, Where, When” competition were also invited to the opening ceremony to claim their power banks.
Cher says writing a book about herself, hints at movie for later She followed up with “Bio Pic To Follow” which we take to mean only one thing: a Cher movie is headed your way.
UK will support "ambitious political, economic reforms" in Armenia The UK Government said it is pleased to have supported the preparations for the December 9 elections.