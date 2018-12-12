// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

FSA fighters attempt to ambush Syrian army near demilitarized zone

FSA fighters attempt to ambush Syrian army near demilitarized zone
December 12, 2018 - 15:17 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The fighters of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) attempted to sneak up on a group of Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers and ambush their positions near the Idlib demilitarized zone last night, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a military communique, a group from the Jaysh Al-Izza faction of the Free Syrian Army moved towards a Syrian Arab Army post just outside the small town of Zalin.

The Syrian army soldiers at the post spotted the Jaysh Al-Izza fighters before they could reach their positions; they would then open fire on the militants and a fierce firefight would ensue.

The Syrian military said that they foiled the rebel plans and killed a couple of their fighters before they would retreat back towards the large town of Al-Latamnah ear the Hama-Idlib axis.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Islamist rebels attempt to ambush Syrian Army troops near demilitarized zone
 Top stories
Turkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian GenocideTurkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian Genocide
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Thailand moves closer to legalizing marijuana
Yandex voice assistant: Azerbaijan was created on Armenians' land
Newly discovered part of brain could be part of what makes you unique
Iran wants better ties with Iraq, Rouhani says
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Family in rural Armenia celebrates long-awaited housewarming The Atoyan family in Zarinja was one of the first to be included in the housing program in the current year.
Ameriabank inaugurates new branch in Yerevan’s Nor Nork district The winners of the a “Who, Where, When” competition were also invited to the opening ceremony to claim their power banks.
Cher says writing a book about herself, hints at movie for later She followed up with “Bio Pic To Follow” which we take to mean only one thing: a Cher movie is headed your way.
UK will support "ambitious political, economic reforms" in Armenia The UK Government said it is pleased to have supported the preparations for the December 9 elections.