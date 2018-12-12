Family in rural Armenia celebrates long-awaited housewarming

PanARMENIAN.Net - A housewarming was celebrated in the village of Zarinja in Armenia's Aragatsotn province. The Atoyan family was one of the first to be included in the housing program in the current year. As a result of partnership between VivaCell-MTS and Fuller Center for Housing Armenia, the second week of winter has become the most awaited for them. This accomplishment is important for everyone - for those implementing the housing program, for volunteers united to complete the construction works and for those who have become homeowners after many years of hardships.

The Atoyans acquired a half-constructed building four years ago. Their efforts to make the building suitable for living were futile: they were able to live in the building with dilapidated flooring, leaking roof, deteriorated doors and windows only two months. Aram had to go back with his family to his paternal home and live with his brother’s family - 11 people under the same roof.

“We were very happy when we purchased this house. We were hopeful that not only my family, but also my brother’s family will become homeowners, and my parents will live a quiet life, just the two of them. After two months of trying to settle in the half-built house, we had to move back to the paternal home; it was impossible to live there in such conditions. This program has become a reason for happiness not for one, but for two families. What else can a human being dream if not of having his own corner and roof? Thank you,'' said the father of the family, Aram.

Volunteers from partnering organizations have also participated in the construction works of the half-built house. With their support, the construction of the Atoyan family’s half-built house was completed in a short time. The family shared the joy of housewarming with the supporters.

“Through this program, we extend a supporting hand to families, so that they can get over the hardships with dignity. It is very important for us. This attitude lies at the heart of our partnership with Fuller Center for Housing Armenia. People, that are given an opportunity to overcome the hopeless situation, will not give up when facing hardships in future. We challenge indifference and are hopeful that families that have become homeowners forget the feelings of despair,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

“We are celebrating another housewarming filled with warm feelings. The family that earns their daily bread with hard work, had already lost the hope of having their own house after so many years of waiting. Today, both the hope and the optimism for future are rekindled. I can record that supporting one family became a great opportunity to solve two families’ housing problem,” said Fuller Center for Housing Armenia President Ashot Yeghiazaryan.