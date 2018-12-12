Syrian army sends reinforcements to provinces near Turkish border

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) sent a large convoy of reinforcements from southern Syria to the northwestern provinces near the Turkish border this week, Al-masdar news reports.

According to a military report, the Syrian army sent a large convoy of armored vehicles and soldiers to the northwestern provinces of Idlib, Hama, and Latakia.

The Syrian army reinforcements were previously deployed in the Al-Safa region of Al-Sweida; however, since its liberation, they have been sitting idly in southern Syria.

The Syrian military is expected to launch an offensive in northwestern Syria in the coming the weeks as the situation along the demilitarized zone continues to fall apart.