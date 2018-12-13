Armenia’s Pashinyan says necessary to invest extra $2.5 billion in army
December 13, 2018 - 12:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, December 13 that he prioritizes the enhancement of capabilities of the Armenian Armed Forces, maintaining that additional $2.5 billion is necessary to this end.
“We have said that we must be able to invest $2.5 billion into the development of the army in five years,” said Pashinyan, whose party won a landslide victory in the December 9 snap parliamentary elections.
“We need to make serious effort to find the additional resources.”
The acting PM also weighed in on the necessity to modernize the country’s military-industrial complex, the solution of which, he said, is connected with the government’s vision of turning Armenia into a technological and engineering country.
Under the budget for 2019, AMD 307 billion (more than $625 million) will be allocated to the Defense Ministry. From this sum, AMD 300.5 billion will be spent on military defense measures. The defense budget of 2018 had grown 17.6% against the previous year.
Top stories
As Armenia is holding parliamentary polls, AFP has singled out five points on the culture and history of the country.
Yerevan is "charming with wide, leafy boulevards lined with cafés and wine bars dishing up hearty cuisine and local varietals."
President of Armenia, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fund Armen Sarkissian visited the office of the Fund on the eve of the event.
The video sheds light on the history of Armenia as the world’s first country to officially adopt Christianity as a state religion.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
4 days after Armenia vote, Moscow has not congratulated Pashinyan Zakharova basically failed to congratulate the Armenian people or Pashinyan, whose side secured more than 70% of all the ballots cast.
Russia says committed to constructive dialogue with Armenia Russia is committed to a constructive dialogue with Armenia after the parliamentary elections, Zakharova said.
High-speed train crashes into bridge, kills seven in Turkey The train crashed into an overpass in Ankara's Marsandiz station, causing part of the bridge to collapse onto two carriages
Armenia's Artur Davtyan wins Voronin Cup gold in Moscow Artur Davtyan has won a gold medal in the men's artistic individual all-around event at the Voronin Cup in Moscow.