High-speed train crashes into bridge, kills seven in Turkey
December 13, 2018 - 11:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A high-speed train has crashed near the Turkish capital Ankara, killing at least seven people and leaving dozens more injured, according to the city's governor Vasip Sahin, CNN reports.
Holding a press conference at the site of the crash, Sahin said 46 people had been injured in the crash, which took place at around 6.30 a.m. Thursday, December 13 local time.
Three of those were severely injured, according to the governor's office.
"Our hope is the number of dead does not increase, but our units are working. Once their work is complete, we will be able to share more information," Sahin said.
The train derailed and crashed into an overpass in Ankara's Marsandiz station, causing part of the bridge to collapse onto two carriages, state news agency Anadolu said.
Video from the scene of the crash showed rescuers coming through piles of warped metal while injured people are seen being evacuated from the wreckage.
According to the agency, 206 passengers were on the train at the time of the crash. CNN Turk said the crash took place just four minutes after the train left the station.
One witness said he was on his way home from work when he saw the crash. "There were many injured people waiting to be rescued," Yasin Duvar said, adding he had helped a number of victims escape from the mangled train.
The train was en route between the capital and Konya when it crashed, the news agency said.
