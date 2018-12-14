Arsenal1 - 0 Qarabag; Armenian fan rushes field, waves Artsakh flag

PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian fan rushed the field on Thursday, December 13 waving a flag of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) after England’s Arsenal defeated Azerbaijan's Qarabag 1 to 0 in a Europa League match.

The young man carrying the flag was wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with Monte Melkonyan, National Hero of Armenia and Artsakh.

Qarabag players were clearly furious by the pitch invader and the flag he was holding - due to its political significance.

Because of the conflict surrounding Karabakh, Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan from travelling to Baku earlier this season when the Gunners played Qarabag in Azerbaijan.