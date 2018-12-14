Arsenal1 - 0 Qarabag; Armenian fan rushes field, waves Artsakh flag
December 14, 2018 - 11:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian fan rushed the field on Thursday, December 13 waving a flag of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) after England’s Arsenal defeated Azerbaijan's Qarabag 1 to 0 in a Europa League match.
The young man carrying the flag was wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with Monte Melkonyan, National Hero of Armenia and Artsakh.
Qarabag players were clearly furious by the pitch invader and the flag he was holding - due to its political significance.
Because of the conflict surrounding Karabakh, Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan from travelling to Baku earlier this season when the Gunners played Qarabag in Azerbaijan.
Photo by GettyImages/ Marc Atkins
