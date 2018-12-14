Armenia stands by France in wake of Strasbourg shooting: Pashinyan
December 14, 2018 - 14:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a letter of condolences to French President Emmanuel Macron over the deadly shooting in Strasbourg, which left at least three people killed and 13 others wounded.
In his message, Pashinyan said Armenia and the Armenian people are there for France in this grave moment.
The man suspected of committing the attack at Strasbourg's famed Christmas market has been killed by French police, following a shoot-out not far from the scene.
Top stories
Zakharova basically failed to congratulate the Armenian people or Pashinyan, whose side secured more than 70% of all the ballots cast.
The UK Government said it is pleased to have supported the preparations for the December 9 elections.
"Relations with Turkey are linked with Karabakh, and a third country. I mean Azerbaijan," Pashinyan said.
According to Tankian, the Armenian diaspora can no longer be "a distant viewer" waiting to see what will happen.
Partner news
Latest news
Mahatma Gandhi accused of racism in Ghana A Mahatma Gandhi statue has been removed from the campus of the University of Ghana after protests from students
No marijuana at Africa's first cannabis exposition The expo was a stark illustration of the legal grey area the nascent industry occupies in the continent’s most developed economy.
Genome scans could reveal roots of schizophrenia, autism Scans have revealed hundreds of locations where DNA tends to differ between people with and without a particular psychiatric disease.
French police kill Strasbourg attack suspect French prosecutors said the suspect shouted the Arabic phrase "Allahu Akbar" at the time of the attack.