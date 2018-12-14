Armenia stands by France in wake of Strasbourg shooting: Pashinyan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a letter of condolences to French President Emmanuel Macron over the deadly shooting in Strasbourg, which left at least three people killed and 13 others wounded.

In his message, Pashinyan said Armenia and the Armenian people are there for France in this grave moment.

The man suspected of committing the attack at Strasbourg's famed Christmas market has been killed by French police, following a shoot-out not far from the scene.