Drinking too much alcohol can increase risk of developing cancer

PanARMENIAN.Net - Drinking too much alcohol can have a devastating impact on the body. If you drink more than 14 units a week you are at increased risk of developing cancer, Express reports.

Drinking alcohol is a big part of celebrating the festive season for many people. But there’s a limit to how much we should be drinking on a weekly basis, no matter the time of year. It’s recommended men and women drink more than 14 units a week, and that drinking should be spread over three or more days if drinking this much is a regular thing. There’s a reason for this - drinking to much alcohol on a regular basis can lead to cancer, as well as other serious and life-threatening health conditions.

The NHS explains: “If you drink less than 14 units a week, this is considered low-risk drinking.

“It’s called ‘low risk’ rather than ‘safe’ because there is no safe drinking level.”

The health body goes on to state that regularly drinking more than 14 units of alcohol a week can lead to the following conditions:

- Cancers of the mouth, throat and breast

- Stroke

- Heart disease

- Liver disease

- Brain damage

- Damage to the nervous system.

He advised: “Darker drinks will give you a worse hangover.”

Darker drinks include dark liquors like brandy and bourbon, dark beer and red wine.

The reason for this is because darker drinks contain congeners, and the problem with these is they break down into a more toxic chemical - formaldehyde.