Syrian army, US-backed forces battle at important crossroad near Tanf
December 14, 2018 - 18:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Last night, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and U.S.-backed Jaysh Mughawar Al-Thoura group clashed near the Al-Tanf region of southeast Homs, Al-Masdar News cited a source familiar with the matter as saying.
According to the source, the clashes broke out between the two parties at the Al-Zarqa Crossroad, which is located north of the Rukban Refugee Camp.
The source said that at least three members of Jaysh Mughawar Al-Thoura were killed, while a Syrian Arab Army soldier was wounded near the Al-Tanf region.
The clashes broke out between the two parties after each group accused one another of opening fire on the other; however, the clashes only lasted for a short while last night.
Typically, the U.S. Coalition intervenes by launching airstrikes against the Syrian military, but it appears that they were absent from the Al-Tanf skies last night.
The Al-Tanf region was captured by the U.S.-backed New Syrian Army (NSA) after they launched a big offensive in southeast Homs in 2016.
Since then, the U.S.’ control of the Al-Tanf region has been the source of controversy between Washington and Moscow, as the latter accuses the former of illegally occupying this part of the country.
