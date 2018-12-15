Canadian, Armenian heads of govt discuss bilateral relations

PanARMENIAN.Net - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation on Friday, December 14, where Trudeau congratulated Pashinyan on the recent fair and democratic elections in Armenia, the Armenian National Committee of America reports․

Also, the heads of government discussed the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

My Step alliance led by Armenia's acting Prime Minister Pashinyan secured a convincing victory in the vote, with 70.43% of all the ballots cast in their favor.

Two more parties - Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia - have also collected enough votes to have seats in the National Assembly. They have won 8.27% and 6.37% of the vote, respectively.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the UK Minister for Europe Sir Alan Duncan, the European Union and others have congratulated the country on elections.