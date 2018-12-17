China wants to expand ties with Iran: diplomat
December 17, 2018 - 13:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - China intends to enhance its ties, especially in the field of economy with Iran, the assistant foreign minister of China said Monday, December 17, according to IRNA.
Economy is among the important grounds of relationship between countries, including Iran and China, said Zhang Jun, adding China will safeguard the relations in any conditions.
Tehran and Beijing trust each other, and China is trying hard to safeguard the activities of its companies in Iran, Zhang said.
Maintaining that encouraging Chinese companies to invest in Iran is among the strategic plans to enhance ties, he added the people and governments of the two countries have had good relations for a long time.
"Since olden times, the two countries have had historical collaborations about the Silk Road, which will continue in the new Belt and Road Initiative as well," the Chinese siplomat was quoted as saying.
