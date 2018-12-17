Marijuana candy production will continue in U.S.

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. state of Washington will not ban pot-infused candies and gummies after all. But there will be some changes coming to the treats, KomoNews.com reports.

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board finalized a policy which limits the colors and shapes that edibles can have, but doesn't forbid pot-infused candies, like an earlier policy did.

As expected, the new rules stipulate that pot companies to avoid bright colors, working instead with a "standard pantone color book that sets the list of colors and specified ranges within those colors" for both product and packaging.

There will also be limits on the shapes, with exceptions for things like non-profit collaborations or naturally-occurring colors.

WSLCB said that the official color list and other materials will be available in January.

Ahead of their formal announcement, LCB released a memo that reviewed the process of the past few months, including draft policy decisions that outlines the proposed regulations. The document also outlined the implementation for the policy, which the LCB expects to take about 10 months once the new requirements are adopted and standard operating procedures are in place.

During that time, retailers would have nine months to sell off existing inventory. Anything remaining after that time (assuming it's not expired and meets the new rules) should be allowed to be re-labeled and re-sold.