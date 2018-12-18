Saudi Coalition "scores big advance" along Yemen-Saudi highway
December 18, 2018 - 10:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Saudi Coalition troops scored a big advance in northern Yemen on Monday, December 17 after launching a big assault inside the Al-Jawf Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to pro-government media, the Saudi Coalition, alongside the Hadi loyalists, captured large parts of the Yemen-Saudi Arabia Highway after a fierce battle with the Houthi forces in this part of the Al-Jawf province.
The pro-government media reports added that least eight Houthi fighters were killed during this operation.
With the battle for Hodeidah in a standstill, the Saudi Coalition has shifted their attention to the northern part of Yemen, where they hope to reestablish control over the capital city and border region.
