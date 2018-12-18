Macron: Elections showed Armenians committed to democratic values

PanARMENIAN.Net - The electoral process showed that the Armenian people are committed to democratic values and the rule of law, President of France Emmanuel Macron said in a letter addressed to acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Macron congratulates Pashinyan on the victory won by his political party in December 9 parliamentary elections.

My Step alliance led by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan secured a convincing victory in the vote, with 70.43% of all the ballots cast in their favor. Two more parties - Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia - have also collected enough votes to have seats in the National Assembly. They have won 8.27% and 6.37% of the vote, respectively.

In his message, the French President hailed the quality of bilateral relations between Armenia and France.

“France will continue to support Armenia in implementing the reforms aimed at improving the efficiency of the economy and the well-being of the Armenian people," Macron said.

"At the same time, France, as a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, will continue efforts to find a peaceful and fair solution to the Karabakh issue."