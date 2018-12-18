Macron: Elections showed Armenians committed to democratic values
December 18, 2018 - 14:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The electoral process showed that the Armenian people are committed to democratic values and the rule of law, President of France Emmanuel Macron said in a letter addressed to acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Macron congratulates Pashinyan on the victory won by his political party in December 9 parliamentary elections.
My Step alliance led by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan secured a convincing victory in the vote, with 70.43% of all the ballots cast in their favor. Two more parties - Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia - have also collected enough votes to have seats in the National Assembly. They have won 8.27% and 6.37% of the vote, respectively.
In his message, the French President hailed the quality of bilateral relations between Armenia and France.
“France will continue to support Armenia in implementing the reforms aimed at improving the efficiency of the economy and the well-being of the Armenian people," Macron said.
"At the same time, France, as a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, will continue efforts to find a peaceful and fair solution to the Karabakh issue."
Top stories
The Belarusian resident said that Russian mass media "sometimes fail to objectively cover events relating to Belarus."
Zakharova basically failed to congratulate the Armenian people or Pashinyan, whose side secured more than 70% of all the ballots cast.
The UK Government said it is pleased to have supported the preparations for the December 9 elections.
"Relations with Turkey are linked with Karabakh, and a third country. I mean Azerbaijan," Pashinyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia named The Economist’s country of the year The paper concluded the piece with the words "Shnorhavorum em!" which stands for "Congratulations" in Armenian.
Envoy: U.S. no longer seeking to topple Syria's Assad “We want to see a regime that is fundamentally different. It’s not regime change — we’re not trying to get rid of Assad,” he said.
Women will earn the same as men in 202 years Differences in economic opportunity, including pay between men and women, are so vast it’ll take 202 years to bridge them.
Envoy: Putin did not congratulate Armenia's Pashinyan due to protocol "Congratulations are usually sent when there is an appointment. We are paying close attention to this issue," Kopyrkin was.