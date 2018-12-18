Cher taking Here We Go Again Tour to more Canadian cities
December 18, 2018 - 13:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - It’s been five years since the Goddess of Pop last toured across North America, but that all changes this spring with Cher’s aptly named Here We Go Again Tour, Daily Hive says.
Started off in New Zealand in September of this year, the tour came on the heels of Cher’s successful appearance in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and the release of her new album, “Dancing Queen.”
New legs have continuously been added to the tour, resulting in a cross-America tour this January and February, a European leg this upcoming fall, and a newly announced Western Canadian leg in May 2019.
While shows in both Toronto and Ottawa had already been in the plans, the new northern additions will see the singer/songwriter taking her tunes to Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver.
The Vancouver show lands on May 30, and will be performed at Rogers Arena.
Tickets for the Western Canada shows go on sale starting this Thursday, December 20 at 10 am on LiveNation, though American Express Cardmembers will be able to purchase their tickets a little early through the presale on Tuesday, December 18 at 10 am.
Any US or Canadian residents who purchase their concert tickets online will also receive a digital copy of Cher’s album “Dancing Queen.”
