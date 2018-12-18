// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Cher taking Here We Go Again Tour to more Canadian cities

Cher taking Here We Go Again Tour to more Canadian cities
December 18, 2018 - 13:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - It’s been five years since the Goddess of Pop last toured across North America, but that all changes this spring with Cher’s aptly named Here We Go Again Tour, Daily Hive says.

Started off in New Zealand in September of this year, the tour came on the heels of Cher’s successful appearance in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and the release of her new album, “Dancing Queen.”

New legs have continuously been added to the tour, resulting in a cross-America tour this January and February, a European leg this upcoming fall, and a newly announced Western Canadian leg in May 2019.

While shows in both Toronto and Ottawa had already been in the plans, the new northern additions will see the singer/songwriter taking her tunes to Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver.

The Vancouver show lands on May 30, and will be performed at Rogers Arena.

Tickets for the Western Canada shows go on sale starting this Thursday, December 20 at 10 am on LiveNation, though American Express Cardmembers will be able to purchase their tickets a little early through the presale on Tuesday, December 18 at 10 am.

Any US or Canadian residents who purchase their concert tickets online will also receive a digital copy of Cher’s album “Dancing Queen.”

Related links:
Daily Hive. Cher bringing Here We Go Again Tour to Rogers Place May 25
Daily Hive. Cher bringing Here We Go Again Tour to Rogers Place May 25
 Top stories
Turkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian GenocideTurkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian Genocide
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Blood test could help accurately diagnose, predict Alzheimer's
Thailand moves closer to legalizing marijuana
Yandex voice assistant: Azerbaijan was created on Armenians' land
Russia claims militants planning chemical attack on Syrian city
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia named The Economist’s country of the year The paper concluded the piece with the words "Shnorhavorum em!" which stands for "Congratulations" in Armenian.
Armenia elections "signaled rejection of close alignment with Russia" Armenia, a close military and politically ally of Russia, nonetheless managed to cast off its old regime in 2018, de Wall says.
Envoy: Putin did not congratulate Armenia's Pashinyan due to protocol "Congratulations are usually sent when there is an appointment. We are paying close attention to this issue," Kopyrkin was.
Michael Schumacher no longer bed-ridden: report His family has kept updates on his condition to a minimum but the Daily Mail claims he is not "bed-ridden nor is he existing on tubes".