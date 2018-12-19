Ginés Meléndez named technical chief of Armenian Football Federation

PanARMENIAN.Net - Famous Spanish football manager Ginés Meléndez will be the Technical Director of the Football Federation of Armenia starting from January 1, the FFA revealed on Tuesday, December 18.

Meléndez will coordinate the work of Armenia’s national teams, as well as create policy guidelines for the development of youth football, women's football and futsal in the country.

Two other Spanish experts will be involved in the top coach’s technical staff to be responsible for the coaching education system and the physical training of youth teams.

Meléndez has been a UEFA and FIFA technical instructor since 2008 and 2011, respectively. Between 2011 and 2018, he held the position of the Technical Director of the Spanish Football Federation and was a national coach coordinator.

During those years, Spanish national teams of various age groups won the Champion’s title in different tournaments for seven times and secured silver medals three more times.

Also, Spain’s U-17 and U-19 teams have won as many as six European Championships under Meléndez.

Throughout his career, the football manager has trained such great players as Xavi, Andrés Iniesta, Iker Casillas, David Villa, Cesc Fàbregas, Juan Mata, Gerard Piqué, Isco and many others.