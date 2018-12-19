Ginés Meléndez named technical chief of Armenian Football Federation
December 19, 2018 - 10:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Famous Spanish football manager Ginés Meléndez will be the Technical Director of the Football Federation of Armenia starting from January 1, the FFA revealed on Tuesday, December 18.
Meléndez will coordinate the work of Armenia’s national teams, as well as create policy guidelines for the development of youth football, women's football and futsal in the country.
Two other Spanish experts will be involved in the top coach’s technical staff to be responsible for the coaching education system and the physical training of youth teams.
Meléndez has been a UEFA and FIFA technical instructor since 2008 and 2011, respectively. Between 2011 and 2018, he held the position of the Technical Director of the Spanish Football Federation and was a national coach coordinator.
During those years, Spanish national teams of various age groups won the Champion’s title in different tournaments for seven times and secured silver medals three more times.
Also, Spain’s U-17 and U-19 teams have won as many as six European Championships under Meléndez.
Throughout his career, the football manager has trained such great players as Xavi, Andrés Iniesta, Iker Casillas, David Villa, Cesc Fàbregas, Juan Mata, Gerard Piqué, Isco and many others.
Top stories
Mkhitaryan drew Arsenal level with a header, and early in the second half he scored via a big deflection.
Alongside Aronian are Nakamura, Caruana and Vachier-Lagrave comprising the "final four" at the London Chess Classic.
Arsenal held on to make it 20 games unbeaten, a run stretching back to August, but that was small consolation for him.
Armenia will face Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Greece and Liechtenstein in Group J qualifying matches ahead of Euro 2020.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Armenia set to import more gas from Iran Mohammadreza Damavandi complained that the two countries have failed to broaden relations to desirable levels.
Marijuana component makes glaucoma worse: study If there is a single health issue that has been linked to medical marijuana over the past few decades, it’s glaucoma.
Potential treatment for aggressive blood cancer found in eye drops Scientists in the UK have found a potential new treatment for aggressive types of leukemia in a rather unexpected place, eye drops.
Armenia says never building ties with a country to detriment of another Armenia does not build bilateral ties with countries to the detriment of relations with others, said Anna Naghdalyan.