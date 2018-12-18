Armenia named The Economist’s country of the year
December 18, 2018 - 22:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has been named the country of the year by The Economist, which means that it has improved the most in the world in the past 12 months.
The annual award goes not to the most influential nation, nor to the richest, nor to the one with the tastiest food. It celebrates progress.
In Armenia, the president, Serzh Sargsyan, tried to dodge term limits by making himself into an executive prime minister, the publication says.
"The streets erupted in protest. Nikol Pashinyan, a charismatic and bearded former journalist and MP, was swept into power, legally and properly, on a wave of revulsion against corruption and incompetence. His new party alliance won 70% of the vote in a subsequent election. A Putinesque potentate was ejected, and no one was killed," the article says.
"Russia was given no excuse to interfere. A note of caution: Armenia’s nasty territorial dispute with Azerbaijan has not been resolved and could ignite again. However, an ancient and often misruled nation in a turbulent region has a chance of democracy and renewal. For that reason, Armenia is our country of the year."
The paper concluded the piece with the words "Shnorhavorum em!" which stands for "Congratulations" in Armenian.
Ethiopia, Malaysia, as well as South Africa, Ecuador, Peru, Ireland and Britain were all considered for the award.
Top stories
As Armenia is holding parliamentary polls, AFP has singled out five points on the culture and history of the country.
Yerevan is "charming with wide, leafy boulevards lined with cafés and wine bars dishing up hearty cuisine and local varietals."
President of Armenia, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fund Armen Sarkissian visited the office of the Fund on the eve of the event.
The video sheds light on the history of Armenia as the world’s first country to officially adopt Christianity as a state religion.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Envoy: U.S. no longer seeking to topple Syria's Assad “We want to see a regime that is fundamentally different. It’s not regime change — we’re not trying to get rid of Assad,” he said.
Women will earn the same as men in 202 years Differences in economic opportunity, including pay between men and women, are so vast it’ll take 202 years to bridge them.
Armenia elections "signaled rejection of close alignment with Russia" Armenia, a close military and politically ally of Russia, nonetheless managed to cast off its old regime in 2018, de Wall says.
Envoy: Putin did not congratulate Armenia's Pashinyan due to protocol "Congratulations are usually sent when there is an appointment. We are paying close attention to this issue," Kopyrkin was.