Armenia named The Economist’s country of the year

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has been named the country of the year by The Economist, which means that it has improved the most in the world in the past 12 months.

The annual award goes not to the most influential nation, nor to the richest, nor to the one with the tastiest food. It celebrates progress.

In Armenia, the president, Serzh Sargsyan, tried to dodge term limits by making himself into an executive prime minister, the publication says.

"The streets erupted in protest. Nikol Pashinyan, a charismatic and bearded former journalist and MP, was swept into power, legally and properly, on a wave of revulsion against corruption and incompetence. His new party alliance won 70% of the vote in a subsequent election. A Putinesque potentate was ejected, and no one was killed," the article says.

"Russia was given no excuse to interfere. A note of caution: Armenia’s nasty territorial dispute with Azerbaijan has not been resolved and could ignite again. However, an ancient and often misruled nation in a turbulent region has a chance of democracy and renewal. For that reason, Armenia is our country of the year."

The paper concluded the piece with the words "Shnorhavorum em!" which stands for "Congratulations" in Armenian.

Ethiopia, Malaysia, as well as South Africa, Ecuador, Peru, Ireland and Britain were all considered for the award.