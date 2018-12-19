Laverne & Shirley star Penny Marshall dies aged 75
December 19, 2018 - 11:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Penny Marshall, who starred in the hit American sitcom Laverne & Shirley before becoming one of the top-grossing female directors in Hollywood, has died at 75, The Guardian reports.
Marshall’s publicist said she passed away at her home in the Hollywood Hills, California, on Monday due to complications from diabetes.
Marshall played Laverne, starring alongside Cindy Williams as Shirley, in the hit ABC comedy that aired from 1976 to 1983.
As a film-maker, she became the first woman to direct a film that grossed more than $100m with Big, the 1988 comedy starring Tom Hanks. She also directed A League of Their Own, Jumpin’ Jack Flash and Awakenings.
Fellow film-makers and performers paid tribute on Twitter. The director Rob Reiner, who was married to Marshall from 1971 to 1981, wrote: “I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift.
“She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her.”
Hanks wrote: “Goodbye, Penny. Man, did we laugh a lot! Wish we still could. Love you. Hanx.”
Top stories
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia set to import more gas from Iran Mohammadreza Damavandi complained that the two countries have failed to broaden relations to desirable levels.
Armenia says never building ties with a country to detriment of another Armenia does not build bilateral ties with countries to the detriment of relations with others, said Anna Naghdalyan.
Armenia's Levon Aronian readying for World Rapid and Blitz events The King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2018 will be held in Saint Petersburg on December 25-31.
U.S. lawmakers urge State Secretary to upgrade U.S.-Armenia ties The Congressional Armenian Caucus has sent a letter to Pompeo calling for a strategic upgrade of U.S.-Armenia relations.