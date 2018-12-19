Armenia says never building ties with a country to detriment of another
December 19, 2018 - 17:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia does not build bilateral ties with countries to the detriment of relations with others, said Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan commenting on the words of Russian State Secretary, Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin.
In an interview with RIA Novosti, Karasin expressed hope that the new leadership of Armenia would "find the courage to resist blackmail and pressure from the United States and make decisions on its own."
Given the radical changes taking place in Armenia, he said, "Washington’s intervention in its internal and foreign affairs is becoming more and more inconsiderate."
"We would like to remind that we have repeatedly noted that Armenia consistently builds its relations with other countries on the basis of the principle of sovereign equality," Naghdalyan said.
"We do not build ties with one country to the detriment of relations with another. This position will continue to be the basis of our foreign policy."
Top stories
The Belarusian resident said that Russian mass media "sometimes fail to objectively cover events relating to Belarus."
Zakharova basically failed to congratulate the Armenian people or Pashinyan, whose side secured more than 70% of all the ballots cast.
The UK Government said it is pleased to have supported the preparations for the December 9 elections.
"Relations with Turkey are linked with Karabakh, and a third country. I mean Azerbaijan," Pashinyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia set to import more gas from Iran Mohammadreza Damavandi complained that the two countries have failed to broaden relations to desirable levels.
Marijuana component makes glaucoma worse: study If there is a single health issue that has been linked to medical marijuana over the past few decades, it’s glaucoma.
Potential treatment for aggressive blood cancer found in eye drops Scientists in the UK have found a potential new treatment for aggressive types of leukemia in a rather unexpected place, eye drops.
Armenia's Levon Aronian readying for World Rapid and Blitz events The King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2018 will be held in Saint Petersburg on December 25-31.