Armenia says never building ties with a country to detriment of another

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia does not build bilateral ties with countries to the detriment of relations with others, said Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan commenting on the words of Russian State Secretary, Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, Karasin expressed hope that the new leadership of Armenia would "find the courage to resist blackmail and pressure from the United States and make decisions on its own."

Given the radical changes taking place in Armenia, he said, "Washington’s intervention in its internal and foreign affairs is becoming more and more inconsiderate."

"We would like to remind that we have repeatedly noted that Armenia consistently builds its relations with other countries on the basis of the principle of sovereign equality," Naghdalyan said.

"We do not build ties with one country to the detriment of relations with another. This position will continue to be the basis of our foreign policy."