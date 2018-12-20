Pashinyan: Armenia has no options for purchasing American weapons

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia does not have the opportunity to purchase American weapons at the moment, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on Wednesday, December 19.

“Yes, Bolton (National Security Advisor John Bolton John Bolton - Ed.) did arrive in Armenia, a proposal was made. It was a statement, (but) we do not see specific opportunities and proposals.”

Bolton said the Trump administration wants to "look at" possibilities of weapons sales to Armenia that would not violate restrictions the U.S. Congress has imposed. He made the remarks in an interview with RFE/RL on Wednesday, October 25 after he met in Yerevan with Pashinyan.