App is born to ease crowds at Jesus's birthplace, Bethlehem
December 20, 2018 - 12:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Bethlehem is buzzing, with more tourists expected this Christmas than have visited the Biblical city in years, causing the kind of problem that modern technology was almost born to deal with, AFP reports.
Such are the crowds at the church built on the site where Jesus is believed to have been born that the authorities are planning to introduce an advance reservation system through an app.
The app, which will be introduced early next year, is aimed at ensuring a regular flow of tourists at the Church of the Nativity, where at busy times visitors wait hours to see the underground grotto where Christians believe Jesus was born in a manger.
Details of the app, which will be in English to start, are still being worked out.
While there are concerns visits could become unnecessarily complicated, the three churches that share control of the site – the Catholics, Greek Orthodox and the Armenian Church – say such an app is needed.
In total around 2.8 million tourists have visited the Palestinian territories this year, up from 2.5 million last year, according to the tourism ministry.
