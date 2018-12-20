Russian cargo ship spotted delivering weapons to Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Russian cargo ship was spotted transiting the Bosphorus Strait recently as it made its way from the Black Sea waters to the eastern Mediterranean, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to the Bosphorus Observer’s Yoruk Isik, the Russian BSF Ropoucha class LSTM Tsezar Kunikov was seen transiting the Bosphorus Stait en route to the Syrian port-city of Tartous.

The Russian ship is likely delivering a large quantity of weapons to Syria, as they previously did in past voyages.

The content inside the ship is unknown; however, as of recently, the Russian military has been shipping a large quantity of armored personnel vehicles and tanks to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).