Six pairs of twins born simultaneously in Armenian medical center

PanARMENIAN.Net - Six pairs of twins were born at the same time at the Research Center of Maternal and Child Health Protection in Armenia, Med Practic reports.

Two of the twins were conceived through in vitro fertilisation (IVF), while the other four were conceived naturally.

“We are currently taking care of six pairs of twins, which is something unprecedented,” says neonatologist Anaida Asatryan, who heads the neonatal resuscitation and intensive therapy at the center.