Six pairs of twins born simultaneously in Armenian medical center
December 20, 2018 - 16:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Six pairs of twins were born at the same time at the Research Center of Maternal and Child Health Protection in Armenia, Med Practic reports.
Two of the twins were conceived through in vitro fertilisation (IVF), while the other four were conceived naturally.
“We are currently taking care of six pairs of twins, which is something unprecedented,” says neonatologist Anaida Asatryan, who heads the neonatal resuscitation and intensive therapy at the center.
Top stories
As Armenia is holding parliamentary polls, AFP has singled out five points on the culture and history of the country.
Yerevan is "charming with wide, leafy boulevards lined with cafés and wine bars dishing up hearty cuisine and local varietals."
President of Armenia, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fund Armen Sarkissian visited the office of the Fund on the eve of the event.
The video sheds light on the history of Armenia as the world’s first country to officially adopt Christianity as a state religion.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Marijuana can reprogram sperm genes, study claims For a study published in the journal Epigenetics, scientists at Duke University compared the sperm of two groups of rats.
Iran follows peace policy in region, senior diplomat says Iran continues playing a constructive role in fructifying Yemeni-Yemeni talks, Abbas Araqchi said.
Putin: Nothing has collapsed in relations with Armenia Nothing has collapsed in relations between Russia and Armenia, Yerevan is a strategic partner of Moscow, Putin said.
The Met's president highlights Armenian culture at special luncheon The guests were given a special tour of the “Armenia!” exhibition by the catalogue contributor Dr. Rachel Goshgarian.