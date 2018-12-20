Putin: Nothing has collapsed in relations with Armenia
December 20, 2018 - 18:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nothing has collapsed in relations between Russia and Armenia, Yerevan is a strategic partner of Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin told an annual press conference for Russian and foreign media on Thursday, December 20.
"What does it mean to restore? Nothing has collapsed that requires recovery. We have smooth relations with Armenia, which is our strategic partner in the region and in the world in general, a member of the CSTO and the Eurasian Economic Union. What is there to recover?" Putin said in response to a question of how Russia will restore relations with Armenia after the December 9 elections.
The Armenian people are the closest ally of the Russian people in South Caucasus. It has historically been the way it is, and I hope it will continue being so."
Also Thursday, Putin revealed that will be meet acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan next week during the latter's visit to Moscow.
