Marijuana can reprogram sperm genes, study claims
December 20, 2018 - 18:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - It is known that cannabis lowers sperm count, but new research suggests that the drug actually causes changes to the sperm itself — which might have implications for the health of a potential baby, The Verge reports.
For a study published in the journal Epigenetics, scientists at Duke University compared the sperm of two groups of rats: those who had been given tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, and those who had not. Then they compared the sperm of 24 human men who smoked marijuana weekly versus a control group who used marijuana no more than 10 times in their life and not at all in the past half-year. In both cases — rats and humans — marijuana changed how genes work in sperm cells.
Think of your DNA as a list of instructions for making proteins, and genes as small subsets of that list. The human body has little chemical tags (called methyl groups) that get added to the DNA at specific regions, explains Susan Kay Murphy, a professor of gynecology at Duke and co-author of the study. These chemicals don’t mutate the genes themselves, but they do affect how they’re used, like deciding which instructions are followed and which aren’t.
In both rats and humans, the cannabis affected many different genes involved in two different pathways. (Think of pathways as another set of instructions, this time for regulating various bodily functions.) One is important for organs to reach full size, and one plays a role in cancer and suppressing tumors. “That just blows my mind,” says Murphy. “How do you even reconcile that, biologically, an entire pathway is going to be affected by these changes?”
This doesn’t mean that smoking cannabis will lead future children to be more vulnerable to cancer. Murphy is very clear that this is a pilot study originally intended to see if cannabis even has any effect of this kind on sperm. The sample size is small, and they didn’t control for the concentration of THC the human recruits smoked. The scientists did, however, measure THC in the urine and noted that more THC in the urine correlated with more changes.
“This is a smaller study, but with concerning implications,” says Bobby Najari, a urologist at NYU Langone who was not involved in the study. Najari already counsels men who use marijuana regularly to cut back because of the effect on sperm count. “I think one of the important positive things about research like this is that it may further motivate men to change their health,” he adds. “It’s one thing to talk about sperm count, another when you’re talking about the potential health of the child.”
Both Najari and Murphy stress that future research needs to be done, and the Duke team is already working on follow-up studies. Are those changes reversible? Will they even end up affecting a potential baby? “I want to be very careful to not have the results turned into something that they’re not,” says Murphy. “It’s not intended to scare people. Our whole objective is to learn more about biology and what effects there might be.”
Top stories
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Partner news
Latest news
Putin: Nothing has collapsed in relations with Armenia Nothing has collapsed in relations between Russia and Armenia, Yerevan is a strategic partner of Moscow, Putin said.
The Met's president highlights Armenian culture at special luncheon The guests were given a special tour of the “Armenia!” exhibition by the catalogue contributor Dr. Rachel Goshgarian.
Armenia's Pashinyan, Russia's Putin to meet next week The Russian leader did not specify the subject of negotiations, maintaining that the two states have "smooth relations".
Six pairs of twins born simultaneously in Armenian medical center Six pairs of twins were born at the same time at the Research Center of Maternal and Child Health Protection in Armenia,