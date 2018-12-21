Armenian Diaspora Ministry employees consider moving abroad
December 21, 2018 - 13:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Employees of Armenia's Diaspora and Culture Ministries have gathered in front of one of the cabinet buildings to protest what the government calls optimization of ministries.
One of the demonstrators from the Diaspora Ministry claimed they will have to leave the country due to job cuts, Panorama.am reports.
"We are disappointed, as we have been working to support the repatriation process, but will be forced to emigrate ourselves," the employee said.
It was reported earlier that the Ministry of Culture could be merged with the Ministry of Education and Science, while the Ministry of Diaspora could be dissolved altogether.
Top stories
The paper concluded the piece with the words "Shnorhavorum em!" which stands for "Congratulations" in Armenian.
As Armenia is holding parliamentary polls, AFP has singled out five points on the culture and history of the country.
Yerevan is "charming with wide, leafy boulevards lined with cafés and wine bars dishing up hearty cuisine and local varietals."
President of Armenia, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fund Armen Sarkissian visited the office of the Fund on the eve of the event.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Anthony Bourdain "was an activist for Armenian Genocide recognition" "He was amazing. He was always trying to understand the culture, the geopolitics, the societal effects," Tankian said.
Experimental Alzheimer's drug improves memory in mice More than 10% of population has the ApoE4 gene variant, which increases the likelihood that they will develop Alzheimer's.
Breast cancer radiotherapy side effects reduced in new trial A practice-changing new clinical trial has been found to reduce long-term radiotherapy side effects in women with breast cancer.
Cher explains why she isn't the woman you see on stage The iconic performer says that there's a distinction between who she is here and who she is on stage.