Armenian Diaspora Ministry employees consider moving abroad

PanARMENIAN.Net - Employees of Armenia's Diaspora and Culture Ministries have gathered in front of one of the cabinet buildings to protest what the government calls optimization of ministries.

One of the demonstrators from the Diaspora Ministry claimed they will have to leave the country due to job cuts, Panorama.am reports.

"We are disappointed, as we have been working to support the repatriation process, but will be forced to emigrate ourselves," the employee said.

It was reported earlier that the Ministry of Culture could be merged with the Ministry of Education and Science, while the Ministry of Diaspora could be dissolved altogether.