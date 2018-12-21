Cher explains why she isn't the woman you see on stage
December 21, 2018 - 14:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Cher joined the prestigious class of artists receiving recognition from the Kennedy Center for their lifetime contributions to American culture this year. With an Oscar, a Grammy, an Emmy and three Golden Globes, the legendary performer has plenty of hardware to show for her career spanning more than 50 years. To this day, few artists embody superstardom like her.
From her Malibu house overlooking the Pacific Coast, the place Cher has called home for the past 20 years, the iconic performer tells "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King that there's a distinction between who she is here and who she is on stage.
"I don't like going up to strangers. I don't like going into restaurants ... but when I'm working, I'm just another person. I'm this person who gets to be free. Cher, onstage, has no boundaries and when I go on stage ... I have to go from my height to, like, 15 feet tall," she said.
Born Cherilyn Sarkisian - her father was Armenian - Cher grew up in El Centro, California, and always loved singing. Her mother, Georgia Holt, is one of her strongest influences, someone she said she sounds just like.
Surprisingly, for a woman famous for her pipes, Cher said she doesn't like her voice. "Well, it's not my favorite thing," she said.
But there are a few songs that she does enjoy hearing, like "You Haven't Seen the Last of Me" and "Song For The Lonely."
The one that she is over hearing, especially when others try to sing it is her iconic, "If I Could Turn Back Time."
"It just always makes me crazy because everyone thinks they can do it, and nobody does it," Cher said.
And nobody has a No. 1 song on the charts for six consecutive decades – except Cher. The 1960s would mark the start of her professional career. She still remembers meeting the man who would change the course of her life.
Top stories
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Partner news
Latest news
Anthony Bourdain "was an activist for Armenian Genocide recognition" "He was amazing. He was always trying to understand the culture, the geopolitics, the societal effects," Tankian said.
Some Arsenal fans slam “useless” Mkhitaryan for display vs Tottenham Some Arsenal have savaged Mkhitaryan after he missed a chance during the Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham.
Armenia takes 81st spot in Forbes Best Countries for Business list Armenia has taken the 81st spot in Forbes’ 13th annual look at the Best Countries for Business among 161 countries ranked.
Azeri leader's daughters tried to buy London home with offshore funds The daughters of Azerbaijan’s president agreed to buy a £60m London property using a secret offshore company.