Breast cancer radiotherapy side effects reduced in new trial
December 21, 2018 - 15:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A practice-changing new clinical trial has been found to reduce long-term radiotherapy side effects in women with breast cancer, Pharmatimes reports.
The large-scale clinical trial, conducted by The Institute of Cancer Research and the University of Cambridge, has shown that targeting or reducing the dose of radiotherapy for women with breast cancer after surgery can substantially reduce the side effects they experience in the long-term.
Side effects from radiotherapy can range from fatigue, nausea and hair loss to heart and lung problems over time, with side effects apparently more prevalent in women who were younger, had larger breasts or if they were feeling anxious or depressed before beginning treatment.
The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology and funded by Cancer Research UK, has already begun to change clinical practice after reporting earlier this year that the modified radiotherapy regimes were as effective as a high dose to the whole breast.
It found that fewer long-term side effects were present if treated with radiotherapy to part of the breast or at a reduced dose, than with high-dose radiation to the whole breast over the five years of the study. Further to this, over half of women involved had no side-effects at all five years after treatment.
Study co-leader Professor Judith Bliss, director of the clinical trials and statistics unit at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, said of the new practice: “Improving cancer treatment isn’t only about extending life but also about making sure that people who survive cancer can live as well as possible. Our trial has shown that it is possible to safely dial back treatment so that women who have surgery for breast cancer not only have excellent survival but also the best quality of life possible.”
“We are delighted that the results of this trial are now leading to a real change in the way breast cancer patients are treated and hope it has a real benefit for their recovery. The technique used here can be carried out on standard radiotherapy machines so these results can be achieved at centres across the country and worldwide.”
Top stories
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Partner news
Latest news
Anthony Bourdain "was an activist for Armenian Genocide recognition" "He was amazing. He was always trying to understand the culture, the geopolitics, the societal effects," Tankian said.
Some Arsenal fans slam “useless” Mkhitaryan for display vs Tottenham Some Arsenal have savaged Mkhitaryan after he missed a chance during the Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham.
Armenia takes 81st spot in Forbes Best Countries for Business list Armenia has taken the 81st spot in Forbes’ 13th annual look at the Best Countries for Business among 161 countries ranked.
Azeri leader's daughters tried to buy London home with offshore funds The daughters of Azerbaijan’s president agreed to buy a £60m London property using a secret offshore company.