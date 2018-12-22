Syrian army "launches major attack against foreign militant group"

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has launched a powerful attack against a foreign militant group in the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by their Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army unleashed a barrage of surface-to-surface missiles towards a base belonging to the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) in the western countryside of the Idlib province.

According to a military report, the Syrian Arab Army targeted the Turkestan Islamic Party’s base in the western Idlib town of Najiyah, which is located just east of the Turkish border.

The Syrian military said they managed to score several direct hits on the enemy base, causing loud explosions that could be heard from several kilometers away.

The Syrian Arab Army’s attack on Friday evening comes in response to the Turkestan Islamic Party’s unprovoked shelling of their positions in the Al-Ghaab Plain of northwest Hama.