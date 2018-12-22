Syrian army "launches major attack against foreign militant group"
December 22, 2018 - 10:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has launched a powerful attack against a foreign militant group in the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by their Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army unleashed a barrage of surface-to-surface missiles towards a base belonging to the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) in the western countryside of the Idlib province.
According to a military report, the Syrian Arab Army targeted the Turkestan Islamic Party’s base in the western Idlib town of Najiyah, which is located just east of the Turkish border.
The Syrian military said they managed to score several direct hits on the enemy base, causing loud explosions that could be heard from several kilometers away.
The Syrian Arab Army’s attack on Friday evening comes in response to the Turkestan Islamic Party’s unprovoked shelling of their positions in the Al-Ghaab Plain of northwest Hama.
Top stories
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh: 2000 shots fired by Azerbaijan in past week The Karabakh frontline units refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.
Researchers control spread of skin cancer the study reports that one of these proteins controlled by p62 is FERMT2, which had not been linked to metastasis in melanoma
Kyrgyzstan President congratulates Armenia's Pashinyan on election win "The election results reflect the people's deep confidence in the reforms and positive activities you implement," Jeenbekov said.
Anthony Bourdain "was an activist for Armenian Genocide recognition" "He was amazing. He was always trying to understand the culture, the geopolitics, the societal effects," Tankian said.