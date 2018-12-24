SDF sends reinforcements to Syria's Deir ez-Zor

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have sent reinforcements to the northern countryside of the Deir ez-Zor Governorate to deal with the looming Syrian Arab Army (SAA) threat along the Euphrates River, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to local sources, the Syrian Democratic Forces sent a large number of personnel to the outskirts of Al-Husseiniyeh, which is a front-line town located just north of Deir ez-Zor city.

The move by the Syrian Democratic Forces comes just days after the Syrian Arab Army sent a large number of reinforcements to the Deir ez-Zor front.

The reason for the large buildup of Syrian Arab Army troops is due to Donald Trump’s recent announcement regarding the future of the U.S. Armed Forces inside Syria.

With the U.S. military leaving Syria in the next three months, the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) is expected to take advantage of the upcoming Turkish Army invasion to retake several areas they lost to the Syrian Democratic Forces in the eastern part of the Euphrates River Valley.