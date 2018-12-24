Turkish army presence in Idlib agreed upon by Syrian gov’t: Lavrov
December 24, 2018 - 15:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish Army’s presence in the Idlib province has been agreed upon by the Syrian government, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday, December 24, according to Al-Masdar News.
In addition to his comments on the Idlib situation, the Russian Foreign Minister commented on the recent announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump on the future of his armed forces in Syria.
“The solution to the illegitimate and armed presence of the US in Syria might be difficult,” Lavrov said.
“Washington continually puts new conditions that violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria despite of that these principles are mentioned by the main resolutions of the Security Council,” Lavrov affirmed.
“Let’s see what the result of leaving Syria which was announced by US President Donald Trump will be,” he added.
Top stories
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan out for six weeks with broken foot Arsenal have revealed Henrikh Mkhitaryan has suffered a fractured metatarsal and will be out for six weeks.
WikiLeaks: U.S. Embassy in Armenia ordered a mobile forensics device The WikiLeaks papers revealed more than 16,000 procurement requests by U.S. embassies around the globe.
Armenian President expresses condolences over Indonesia tsunami Armen Sarkissian has expressed condolences over a nighttime tsunami that struck Indonesia without warning.
Tyrion Lannister voted favourite "Game Of Thrones" character Tyrion Lannister played by Peter Dinklage took the top spot as the most loved character in "game of Thrones".