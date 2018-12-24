Turkish army presence in Idlib agreed upon by Syrian gov’t: Lavrov

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish Army’s presence in the Idlib province has been agreed upon by the Syrian government, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday, December 24, according to Al-Masdar News.

In addition to his comments on the Idlib situation, the Russian Foreign Minister commented on the recent announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump on the future of his armed forces in Syria.

“The solution to the illegitimate and armed presence of the US in Syria might be difficult,” Lavrov said.

“Washington continually puts new conditions that violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria despite of that these principles are mentioned by the main resolutions of the Security Council,” Lavrov affirmed.

“Let’s see what the result of leaving Syria which was announced by US President Donald Trump will be,” he added.