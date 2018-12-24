Armenian President expresses condolences over Indonesia tsunami
December 24, 2018 - 17:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Armen Sarkissian has expressed condolences over a nighttime tsunami that struck Indonesia without warning, killing at least 373 people on a busy holiday weekend.
Along with those who perished, more than 1,000 people were hurt. Dozens remained missing from the disaster areas along the coastlines of western Java and southern Sumatra islands, and the numbers could increase once authorities hear from all stricken areas.
The Armenian leader expressed support to his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo and the friendly people of Indonesia, wishing endurance and courage to the families of those affected by the disaster.
