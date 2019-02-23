// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Turkish warplanes reportedly spotted over western Idlib

February 23, 2019 - 10:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish warplanes have been spotted over the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Friday, February 22 evening, a source in nearby Latakia said, according to Al-Masdar News.

The Turkish warplanes were primarily concentrated on the Jisr Al-Shughour District, which is currently controlled by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Tanzim Hurras Al-Deen.

The source added the Turkish overflights come just hours after Russian warplanes were spotted flying over western Idlib and northwestern Hama.

The Russian and Turkish armed forces are working closely in Syria, with both troops communicating from different sides of this nearly eight-year-long conflict.

