Iran wary of "emotional" decisions on nuclear deal: Atomic chief

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran will avoid making 'spontaneous and emotional' decisions on the nuclear deal, said Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi on Saturday, February 23, IRNA reports.

Salehi made the remarks on the sidelines of an industrial and technological exhibition in Tehran, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran would make a 'calculated decision' pertaining to the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He added that if Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the JCPOA Supervisory Board come to a conclusion that Iran's presence in the deal is not 'productive' anymore, they would issue necessary orders.

As per the Leader's precise stance on JCPOA, Iran would carefully scrutinize the other party's measures under the nuclear deal, Salehi said.

Commenting on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decision to continue suspension of counter-measures on Iran by June 2019, Salehi said it shows that the other party is not seeking to reach to an impasse.

He added that Iran would also review the issue and make a decision that serves the country's interests.

'Despite all the psychological and economic pressures, we also are witnessing that the youth with the belief of 'we can' and 'vitality' are moving forward and producing amazing achievements.'

He added that the Iranian youth have managed to produce the Oxygen-18, a natural isotope of oxygen, which is very expensive material during the past four years.

AEOI chief pointed out that this isotope of oxygen would bring foreign currencies into Iran and make the country self-sufficient in production of this strategic material.

Oxygen-18 is used as precursor for medical radioisotope Fluorine-18 production, which is used in PET (positron emission tomography).

PET is a type of imaging test that helps reveal how tissues and organs are functioning.