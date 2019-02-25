Syria Kurds "hand over 14 French IS fighters to Iraq"
February 25, 2019 - 17:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Fourteen French nationals accused of fighting for the Islamic State group were transferred to Iraq by US-backed forces squeezing the jihadists' final Syrian bastion, an Iraqi government source said Monday, February 25, according to AFP.
The Syrian Democratic Forces have taken hundreds of foreign IS fighters into custody as they bear down on the jihadists' shrinking pocket of territory in eastern Syria.
Since Thursday, they have transferred 280 Iraqi nationals accused of fighting alongside IS to Iraqi authorities.
An Iraqi government source said on Monday that Iraq had also received 14 French nationals from the SDF.
The source could not specify when the transfer took place or whether the suspects would be tried in Iraq or extradited to France, and the French embassy in Baghdad was not immediately available for comment.
Hisham al-Hashemi, an Iraqi expert with intimate knowledge of the issue, said the transfer had taken place in coordination with the US-led coalition fighting IS.
"Those transferred do not include top IS commanders, but they have a trove of information on Daesh's (IS's) structure in Europe, French jihadist networks, and recruitment cells," Hashemi told AFP using an Arabic acronym for IS.
He said the fighters had also battled government troops in Iraq, which could pave the way for their trial in Baghdad instead of their extradition to France.
Iraq has tried hundreds of foreign IS fighters, including some caught in Syria and transferred across the border.
In August, it sentenced a French man and German woman to life in prison and has also handed down death sentences to around 100 foreigners convicted of IS membership.
Photo. AFP
Top stories
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Partner news
Latest news
Mkhitaryan says Arsenal not going to take their foot off the gas The Armenia international scored and provided an assist for Alexandre Lacazette as the Gunners secured a 2-0 win on Sunday.
Pashinyan, Putin talks allied relations over the phone The two discussed allied relations between the two countries as well as issues related to bilateral ties.
Onions, garlic could protect against cancer: study Not counting skin cancers, colorectal cancer, also called bowel cancer, is the third most common cancer.
Armenia starts 2019 with 6.1% economic activity growth According to the National Statistical Service, construction and trade increased by 22.1% and 19.3%, respectively.