Production of medical supplies established in Armenia
February 26, 2019 - 16:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Production of quality medical supplies has been established in Armenia, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said in a Facebook post Tuesday, February 26.
While syringes, blood collection containers, insulin pen needles and other supplies are currently manufactured in the new plant, Torosyan said catheters of various sizes and for various purposes will also be produced in the near future.
According to the Minister, all the productions will be exported.
The investors are also planning to establish a second plant in the country.
